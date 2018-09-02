‘Resident Evil 2’ Stream Shows Over One Hour of Gameplay

Capcom showed off over an hour of Resident Evil 2 gameplay on Twitch and previewed much content beyond the demo that many people have already seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A demo of Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 has been present and playable at gaming events in the past such as E3 and Gamescom that had players controlling Leon S. Kennedy and navigating the Raccoon City Police Department. Leon has his first encounters with the zombies that fill the halls of the building as he tries to help various police officers that are still alive, but that’s typically where the gameplay previews have ended in the past. In this first video from the Resident Evil channel’s Resident Streaming series, we get to see more of Leon’s story after that point as he finds more weapons and upgrades.

One of those upgrades was seen around halfway through the video when Leon finds a custom part for his Matilda handgun. Twitch viewers asked the community manager for Capcom’s Resident Evil games questions as she streamed, one of which inquired as to whether there would be any gun upgrades like games have had in the past. She showed an example of this in a nearby room that had puzzles for Leon to solve, and once he did, he was awarded with a gun part for his handgun.

“A custom part for the Matilda that extends clip capacity to 24 rounds and shortens reload time,” the item description for the High-Capacity Mag. (Matilda) part read.

These might not be the typical kind of upgrades that players have seen in the past where you find money and hand it off to some merchant for weapons and parts, but the community manager said that she can confirm these types of upgrades will be found throughout the game. She also showed Leon wielding a shotgun in parts of the demo, another weapon that he picks up along the way and can be swapped out with his handgun.

Other mechanics were also showcased during the demo that let players make use of different items and store ones that they don’t need at the moment. Developing film and other situational uses of items can reveal new information while any item that you don’t have a use for right then and is just filling up your inventory can be put away until you need it.

Resident Evil 2 releases on January 25.