‘Resident Evil 2’: Katherine Takes On 10 Mr. Xs In ‘Ghost Survivors’ DLC Mod

Mr. X gon’ keep givin’ it to us, because the mods concerning the Resident Evil 2 baddie keep on coming and they are pure gold. In the latest video to appear, Katherine, from the newly released Ghost Survivors DLC, takes on numerous Mr. Xes in a hilariously terrifying turn of events.

The latest treasure from Capcom’s beloved remake comes from YouTuber ‘BeastGamingHD’ and shows off what happens when you flip all of the female zombies and lickers and turn them into Mr. X himself.

The YouTuber himself reached out, saying “I did a Ghost Survivors Runaways mode speedrun but with female zombies and lickers replaced by Mr.X. I would have done all zombies but unfortunately that’s not an option as the game mode requires male zombies as they drop a key from their backpack.”

He added, “Additionally, there’s far more female zombies in this mode anyway, especially near the end.”

Resident Evil 2 is officially available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

