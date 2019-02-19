Forget Mr. X, This ‘Resident Evil 2’ Mod Turns Claire Into Ms. X

We’ve got a mod that brings DMX into the game, a mod that blends what we loved about Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and now we have a mod that changes the game up even further by transforming Claire into Ms. X to counter the terrifying lumbering giant that makes us pee a little.

The mod seen above is pretty simple, it’s just a remodel of Claire – it doesn’t actually throw her into a murderous rage. It’s still a work in progress and isn’t quite available yet to download, though you can check out the YouTuber’s channel here to track when this goes live for public use.

Resident Evil 2 is officially available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

