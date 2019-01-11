New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Trailer Brings Hunk and Tofu Center Stage

With the demo in full swing for the Resident Evil 2 remake, players that were dedicated to staying to the very end (though not hard, it’s a 30 minute demo) were gifted with a special treat: A new trailer revealing the familiar “faces” of Hunk and Tofu.

Up until now, we’ve really only seen footage of the “main” cast such as Claire, Ada, and Leon. Though we’ve gotten some snippets in the past regarding some of the returning baddies, this is the first time that Hunk and Tofu have gotten a chance in the spotlight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Want to unlock the above video for yourself? The demo is going on now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam players. Like all demos, this playable period prior to launch will be available for a very limited amount of time. The demo event officially kicks off on January 11 and will run until January 31.

“Aptly named the “1-Shot Demo,” players must take on the challenge of surviving the horrors of Raccoon City in just 30 minutes,” Capcom tells us in a recent press statement. “If players complete the mission objective under 30 minutes, they can restart the mission until they use up their full time. If players succumb to the zombies during their 30 minutes, they can continue any number of times until the full 30 minutes have been reached.”

According to Capcom, “In the “1-Shot demo,” players step into the boots of rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy as he arrives at Raccoon City Police Station in the ultimate worst first day on the job. Leon must survive vicious zombies and solve puzzles to find safe passage out of the station. With an entire building of flesh-eating nightmares lurking between Leon and his escape while the clock ticks down, players need to be sure they’re killing more than just time.”

Are you excited to take on the adventure before it releases on January 25th? What other familiar faces are you hoping to see with the new remake? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!