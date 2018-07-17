Resident Evil 2’s Narrative Will Be Greatly Improved In Remake

Sony’s E3 2018 conference was different from their usual showcase, but no less exciting. We had a solid idea of what would be revealed due to transparency from the company prior to the event, but that Resident Evil 2 reveal was … it was a showstopper. Seeing our boy Leon once more, in such stunning graphical detail, was a treat. Seeing how they are revamping a classic favourite? Even better!

Earlier this month, the team over at Capcom revealed that this is game will be so much more than a remake, it’s a re-imagining. It won’t be faithful to the source material in the way that fans remember, but that’s a good thing! There will be so much more added and a creative new narrative twist that long-time fans will eat right up.

Capcom’s brand manager, Mike Lunn, recently sat down to talk with our pals over at GamingBolt to talk about the changes they felt were necessary to the overall narrative. But how, exactly, is it different? Lunn explains, “For example, there will be places in the original game, that you just drove by, or maybe just walked by, or people that you talk to maybe had a handful of sentences. You’re really going to have deeper experiences with those. Sometimes you can actually go on and play for an extended period. Sometimes you have a little bit deeper story with that person. They’re more involved than they were in the previous game. The narrative is definitely enhanced, but I can’t get into what those are, obviously.”

Earlier this month he also addressed the remake categorization, saying “It won’t be faithful one to one. For someone that’s played the game, some people played it once and some people played it a thousand times because it’s their favourite game. For the people that have even played it a thousand times, we wanted it to feel fresh. That’s why we don’t call it Resident Evil 2 Remake. It’s a new game built on top of the foundation.”

We could already tell there were some variations from the reveal trailer, but will the differences be that much? He explained, “So for example, there is a part where you’re walking through the police station, and a lurker walks by the window.”

Lunn added, “In the original game that happens every single time. We don’t include that because of the jumpscares, the puzzles, and because we want you to be challenged by that stuff. We want you to be scared by that stuff, not just repositioned to a new part of the building, but sort of reimagined. Because we don’t want you to know exactly how the puzzles are solved, we don’t want you to know exactly where the enemies are going to be. We want to surprise you. So, we have changed things a bit. But on the whole, the main idea, the main arcs of the story are very similar. But there are going to be some new surprises in there as well.”

Resident Evil 2 Not-the-Remake will be arriving for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 25th.