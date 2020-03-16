Resident Evil 3 Demo Release Date Announced

While PlayStation and Xbox fans both have new consoles to look forward to later this year, the fact is there are still some very exciting new games on the way for the current crop of consoles. One of those games is Resident Evil 3. A remake of 1999’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, the title features a new take on Raccoon City, and a number of other changes to the original title. The game is currently slated for release next month, but gamers won’t have long to wait to see how the new version stacks up: a demo will release on March 19th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.

The majority of the Resident Evil franchise has placed a greater emphasis on conservation of ammunition and healing items, and that will apparently still be the case for the Resident Evil 3 demo. According to Capcom, players won’t just be able to charge through, firing off shots at Raccoon City’s T-Virus experiments. Fortunately, those that do expend too much ammunition or use too many healing items early on can always try again. The demo can be played through an unlimited number of times, and there will be no time limit.

As of this writing, there has been no indication on Capcom’s part regarding whether or not saved data from the demo can be transferred to the full version of the game. Several recent games have allowed players to do just that, but others, like Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake demo, do not.

March 19th, daylight… the Resident Evil 3 Raccoon City demo will overtake PS4, XB1, and Steam. Plus, an Open Beta for Resident Evil Resistance begins on March 27th! More details: 🌿 https://t.co/eRP47ne5vE pic.twitter.com/qEgzwVlzFs — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 16, 2020

In addition to the demo, Capcom has announced an open beta for Resident Evil: Resistance, the game’s online multiplayer mode. The open beta is set to kick-off March 27th, just a few days before Resident Evil 3‘s April 3rd release date. In Resident Evil: Resistance, teams of four players attempt to escape from an Umbrella experiment, while one player takes on the role of the Mastermind. The latter role allows players to deviously place traps and other perils in place to stop the game’s would-be survivors.

Do you plan on checking out the Resident Evil 3 demo? Are you excited for the upcoming remake?