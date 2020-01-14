New Resident Evil 3 Trailer Provides Best Look Yet at Nemesis

Capcom has released a new trailer for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3, and it provides the best look yet at the new version of the iconic, terrifying antagonist Nemesis. While much of what was in the design from the original video game, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, remains, the character has seen a fairly significant upgrade, and in addition to a new nose, it seems to sport more deadly weapons than before.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, Nemesis can be seen chasing down S.T.A.R.S. team member Jill Valentine with the intention of wiping her and all other S.T.A.R.S. members out. The character can been seen wielding a wild-looking flamethrower as well as a rocket launcher in new images released alongside the trailer. You can check out a new render of Nemesis below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s how Capcom describes Nemesis in its blog post on the new trailer:

“Long-time fans of the original game need no introduction to what Nemesis is, but those of you who took your first trip to Raccoon City with last year’s Resident Evil 2 may be more familiar with the Bio Organic Weapon (B.O.W.) that Nemesis is based off of: Tyrant, otherwise known as Mr. X. While Tyrant was sent in by the Umbrella Corporation to eradicate any survivors left in Raccoon City, Nemesis serves a more focused role. Its singular mission is to eliminate any members of the dwindling S.T.A.R.S. team still in the city, and that includes Jill Valentine.”

What do you think of what we’ve seen of the Resident Evil 3 remake so far? What do you think of the tweaked Nemesis design? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Capcom describes Resident Evil 3:

“Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.”

The Resident Evil 3 remake is set to release April 3rd for PlayStation 4. Resident Evil: Resistance serves as the game’s multiplayer component. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Resident Evil franchise right here.