‘Resident Evil 3: Nemesis’ Remake Reportedly Already In Development

It seems that the rising trend of remakes will continue. As the release date approaching for Resident Evil 2, it looks like Capcom is already working on their next project: Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

According to a recent Resetera post talking about what Capcom should tackle next, moderator Dusk Golem responded saying that Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is in “full” development already. “I’m keeping my lips sealed on anything else so don’t ask, but REmake 3 is in full development right now,” said Dusk’s reply. “I think beyond that they’re waiting to see how REmake 2 and REmake 3 perform, but REmake 2 almost assuredly is going to perform well.”

Keep in mind that these are anonymous sources, so until Capcom themselves confirm the remake news – take all reports with a grain of salt.

That being said, the publisher has mentioned in the past that they were interested in bringing even more remakes into this generation following the success they’ve seen so far. In fact, they even said they would be willing to remake a remake!

The studio recently sat down with the team over at Game Informer to hypothesize what their next move could possibly be. “We’ve got a lot of fans who ask for their favorite games, but we’re not going to commit to anything right now,” Director Kazunori Kadoi recently told Game Informer. “We’d like to keep our possibilities open for the future and see what makes the most sense when we come to it. We don’t want to feed just nostalgia. We want to bring [out] how people felt about the original games and if we can, reimagine it in a way so that it bridges the generation gap between people who played it 20 years ago and newcomers.”

“Certainly enough time has passed that it wouldn’t be laughable to remake the remake. I personally think that would be an interesting thing to do.”

It wouldn’t be the strangest thing, especially the remake of a remake. The Resident Evil Remake came out for Nintendo GameCube only to be remastered again back in 2015, so clearly it’s not madness. Plus, the Resident Evil community is loyal to the bone and for good reason.

That being said, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis was a beloved entry into the franchise and seeing all of the work Capcom has done to bring Resident Evil 2 into this generation, we’re looking forward to seeing even more of what this team can do.

What do you think about a possible Resident Evil 3 remake? Excited to see it or were you hoping for something else?