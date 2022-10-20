Resident Evil 4 Remake Gameplay Showcases Game's Iconic Opening

Capcom has released the first gameplay for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake and it looks absolutely incredible. Given Resident Evil 4 has been released on pretty much every piece of gaming hardware since its original release in 2005, many players are likely extremely familiar with the opening 30 minutes of the game. It's an incredibly atmospheric introduction to the acclaimed horror game and really sets the tone off the bat. With that said, many had some concerns with how Capcom may handle the remake of Resident Evil 4 after it was announced earlier this year. Although the other remakes have been top notch, there's a real love for the fourth game that has made players cautious of any possible changes to the game. However, it's looking stellar.

Resident Evil 4 remake's first proper gameplay highlights Leon's arrival to the village and first encounter with the chainsaw wielding maniac. Not only does it highlight how the story is being told slightly differently to make it more cinematic, but it also showcases how different the gameplay is. It takes cues from the other remakes by allowing you to walk while aiming your gun, something that wasn't possible in the original Resident Evil 4. Leon can also parry attacks with his knife, enemies can attack you in different ways and even hold you up for attacks from other foes. It even looks like Leon will be able to hide from some enemies at points and use the environment to take down larger groups. You can view the gameplay below.

All in all, Resident Evil 4 remake is shaping up to be something truly special. Not only does it capture the feel of the original game and have that same level of dread, but it looks super sharp and modern, making it easily accessible to a new audience. Whether the whole game can stick the landing or not remains to be seen, but it does appear to be making a solid case for itself with this demo.

Resident Evil 4 will release for Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. What do you think of the remake? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.