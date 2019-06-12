Resident Evil 5 and 6 Coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has brought quite a bit with them to this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, revealing several things for fans to get excited about. The Witcher 3 is headed to the Nintendo Switch, we know who is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate next, and tons of other goodies. One such thing might be particularly interesting to those who enjoy taking a bit of horror action on the go. It was announced that both Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 are coming to the Nintendo Switch, which is definitely a plus for any fan of the iconic horror series.

The addition of bother Resident Evil 5 and 6 to the Nintendo eShop means there will be a total of five main franchise installments available on the wildly popular portable console. Resident Evil 0, 1, and 4 are all currently available on the platform. However, with the addition of these two, it is definitely plenty for fans to get excited about.

No specific release date was disclosed during the Nintendo Direct at E3 2019, but it was unveiled that the two series entries will be arriving on Nintendo Switch at some point this fall. Here’s more on the two titles:

Resident Evil 5

“The Umbrella Corporation and its crop of lethal viruses have been destroyed and contained. But a new, more dangerous threat has emerged. Years after surviving the events in Raccoon City, Chris Redfield has been fighting the scourge of bio-organic weapons all over the world. Now a member of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA), Chris is sent to Africa to investigate a biological agent that is transforming the populace into aggressive and disturbing creatures. Joined by another local BSAA agent, Sheva Alomar, the two must work together to solve the truth behind the disturbing turn of events.”

Resident Evil 6

“Blending action and survival horror, Resident Evil 6 promises to be the dramatic horror experience of 2013. Resident Evil favorites Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield and Ada Wong are joined by new characters, including Jake Muller, to face a new horror, the highly virulent C-virus, as the narrative moves between North America, the war-torn Eastern European state of Edonia and the Chinese city of Lanshiang.”

