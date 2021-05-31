Resident Evil Producer Leaves Capcom for Bungie

✖

Peter Fabiano has announced his departure from Capcom after 13 years with the company, having taken a new position with Bungie. Fabiano has had several roles with Capcom, including producer on Resident Evil 7, the Resident Evil 3 remake, and Resident Evil Village. Fans might also recognize him as the model for Peter Walken in Resident Evil 7; Fabiano even played the character in some promotional material. He will now take on the role of production department manager at Bungie. Fabiano announced his departure on Twitter, taking time to thank Capcom for the experience and all of the support he has received.

Fabiano's announcement can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

Thanks to everyone both in and outside the studio that have supported me over the years. I’ve taken a new position at Bungie working with some great people and continuing my journey. “Eyes up guardian.” — Peter Fabiano (@PFabiano) May 29, 2021

While Fabiano might not be a household name for some gamers, it's clear that he's had a very large impact on the Resident Evil franchise, as well as a number of other Capcom games over the years. During Fabiano's time with Capcom, the Resident Evil franchise has seen a bit of a renaissance. As a result, some fans on social media shared concern that the series might struggle following his departure. Fabiano replied to these concerns by voicing his support for the rest of the team.

"It’s all about the team, and they are great. I don’t make the game, they do. I’m excited to see what they come up with next," said Fabiano.

Resident Evil Village just released a few short weeks ago, so it's a bit early to tell where things might go from here. Fabiano is correct that no one person is responsible for a game or franchise, and Resident Evil clearly means a lot to Capcom. While Fabiano should prove to be a great asset for Bungie, fans can rest assured that Resident Evil remains in good hands.

