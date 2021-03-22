Resident Evil Village PC System Requirements Revealed

✖

Resident Evil Village is still a number of weeks away from releasing on May 7th, but given that we are now closing in on when it'll drop for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, it is not terribly surprising that Capcom has officially revealed the PC system requirements for running the latest and greatest Resident Evil title.

In general, the PC system requirements for Resident Evil Village do not appear to be too terribly taxing or surprising. It appears to require something a little beefier than previous Resident Evil titles, but that is to be expected. While the official Resident Evil website's details on the requirements are a tad confusing, the official Steam store listing is much more straightforward.

Get a closer look at the world of Resident Evil Village and its dangerous inhabitants in the latest trailer, first debuted at the Resident Evil Showcase. pic.twitter.com/Mmz7rFoUVp — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 23, 2021

You can check out both the minimum and recommended PC system requirements below:

Resident Evil Village Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 ／ AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM ／ AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance): 1080p/60fps. ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required to support ray tracing. System requirements subject to change during game development.

Resident Evil Village Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 ／ AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 ／ AMD Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: Version 12

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT required to support ray tracing. System requirements subject to change during game development.

Resident Evil Village is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on May 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil video game right here.

What do you think of the PC system requirements for Resident Evil Village? Will you be playing on PC or one of the many consoles? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!