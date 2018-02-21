Resistance Illaoi, Formerly Battlecast Illaoi, Nearly Ready to Officially Join League of Legends

The long road to bringing the fan-chosen League of Legends Battlecast Illaoi continues to make leaps and bounds with its progress, and the team over at Riot Games have provided another insight into the creation of the new champion skin. Among the recent progress made making her battle ready is an official name! No longer labeled ‘Battlecast Illaoi,’ the official title henceforth is Resistance Illaoi and we think that sounds much better.

From splash art, to the reason behind the name selection – the team over at Riot Games are officially in the final stretch of bringing this fan-voted champion skin into the MOBA for good!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Introducing ‘Resistance Illaoi’:

According to their blog post:

“The name Resistance Illaoi was based on a couple things. First, she isn’t a full Battlecast robot—she is part robot and destroys other robots. Like Blade, except instead of slinging hot vampire-themed one liners, she smashes stuff with glowing robot octopus tentacles. Basically the same thing.

“Second, as part of the update to the skin collections, we’re starting to get a better feel for which skins belong in which alternate League fantasies and what factions live in each world. We know there’s a human-led resistance in the Battlecast universe and that Illaoi isn’t a robot, so it felt natural that a part-robot-robot-hunter would best fit in there.

That decision left another skin in a sort of “skin-limbo,” which I will call skimbo: Resistance Caitlyn. She has a cool beret and a couple of visual elements that gel with the idea of a guerilla fighting force, but she has no skin line attached to her or presence in the wider League universe. In the end it made sense to kill two birds with one stone—found the Resistance with Resistance Illaoi and officially give Resistance Caitlyn a home in the Battlecast universe.”

Splash!

The splash art, seen at the top of this article, is a key part of every champion in the League of Legends. As per Riot, the process of the perfect splash art an take months for the illustrator to get the concept inked up just right.

Poses, colors, facial expressions, and more all go into the creation process to make sure that the final result accurately portrays the vision behind each champion and their newly designed skins. The splash seen above is also the finished product, meaning that is what players will see in-game when everything is said and done! It’s official!

Sound Effects:

It’s not all about beautiful splash art, the sound effects for each champion play a key part in creation. “When creating new audio for a skin,” the post reads, “the sound designer has the unique responsibility of protecting the crucial gameplay elements from the base skin, even while redesining a new fantasy.”

When looking at how to approach the skin’s audio, this is how they go about the process:

What important audio reads do you want to maintain from the base?

Are there places in the skin where it’s okay to break those rules? If so, where?

What does the frequency content of base skin communicate? Do the abilities sound dark and bassy or bright and sizzling?

Does the reverb feel “wet,” as if coming to your ears through a long hallway, or “dry,” like it’s so close you feel like you could touch it.

You can also hear some amazing side by side comparisons right here!

What’s next?

Now that the champion skin is near completion, the final color touch ups and visuals are being made with last minute polishing to the overall design. Riot hopes to have her ready for battle and in PBE by patch 8.5, though it doesn’t look like that’s set in stone at this time. Hopefully the team can have her ready by then – it’s been such a journey seeing her go from concept to almost ready to ship out!

You can also check out her amazing Chromas in the images above to see the different variations that players can find themselves in-game! She’ll be ready soon, so stay tuned League fans!