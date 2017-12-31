Retro-Bit Releasing R-Type Compilation, More For Original Nintendo Consoles

If 2017 proved anything, it’s that classic gaming is still very much in demand. One glance at the sales numbers for the SNES Classic Edition and you’ll see that people want their old-school games more than they ever have – and Retro-Bit is well aware of that.

Along with partnering with Sega to bring the Sega Saturn, Dreamcast and Sega Genesis back to the spotlight, the company has also announced a pair of new games that will be released for older Nintendo systems this coming year, in the form of limited edition cartridge packages that die-hard fans won’t want to miss.

First up is R-Type Returns, a compilation Super Nintendo cartridge that’s being produced in conjunction with the developers at Irem. It features two classic SNES shooters in one package – Super R-Type and the out-of-print R-Type III: The Third Lightning. The package will include a limited edition dust-free cartridge, along with a collectible retail box, a full color instruction manual, limited edition lithographs, a certificate of authenticity, an original sticker collection and an exclusive Retro-Bit x FigPin Limited Edition Pin Set.

In addition, the company is also reintroducing a Castlevania-esque adventure for the Nintendo Entertainment System called Holy Diver, which will also be released in 2018. The package also has a number of limited edition goodies, including lithographs, a certificate of authenticity, a FigPin pin set, an original sticker collection, a custom 8-bit cartridge with hard dust cover, and a manual.

Retro-Bit hasn’t provided release dates nor prices for these games just yet, but they’ll be produced in limited numbers, so more than likely, they’ll become instant collectibles to retro gamers. However, the games will be available for purchase through Castlemania games, so you’ll want to bookmark that page and keep tabs on it for whenever pre-orders go live.

This is just the beginning for the comeback of Irem brands, as several games are expected to be released for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 through the Arcade Archives brand. Specific titles weren’t mentioned, but here’s hoping we see the R-Type games make a return on that front as well.

We’ll have more details on the release of these games soon, but it never hurts to start saving your cash early, retro fans!