Retro City Rampage Getting Excellent Nintendo Switch Collector’s Edition Next Week

As you may already know, Retro City Rampage DX came out for Nintendo Switch last month, bringing all the 8-bit style Grand Theft Auto action to a console that you could play at home or on the go. It’s a pretty sweet deal for $14.99, but if you’ve been holding out for a physical version, you won’t have to wait long – it’s coming next week!

Vblank Entertainment has announced that it will release a physical edition of Retro City Rampage DX for Nintendo Switch on its website starting October 9th. Pricing hasn’t been revealed just yet, but it’s expected to be around $20-$50, depending on what edition you go after.

There will be two editions of Retro City available for purchase. The first is a standard, cart-only edition that comes with a collectible case. That will more than likely be the $20 one.

But, if you’re like us, you’ll shoot for the collector’s edition, which has a number of goods.

First off, it features reversible cover art, so that it resembles a classic Sega Master System artwork set-up. And it’s pretty cool.

But that’s not all. You’ll also get the game on a physical cartridge, along with an old-school manual (modeled after Super Mario Bros. 2, of all things), a key chain, a CD soundtrack and a pair of 3D glasses, in case you really want to get into an 80’s frame of mind. (We believe you can play the game in classic 3D as well, should you feel so compelled.)

Again, we don’t have a price for this edition of the game yet, but it’ll likely be around $50 when it’s all said and done. Pre-orders will open up on Monday, October 9th at 12 PM EDT, with the game shipping shortly thereafter. Quantities will no doubt be limited for the collector’s edition, so if you’re going after all things Nintendo Switch, you probably won’t want to miss out on this deal.

Otherwise, you can download the main game now and enjoy the heck out of it. Check out the trailer above!

Retro City Rampage DX is also available for PlayStation 4, PC, and other platforms.