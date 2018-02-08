Save 26% on the Rocket League: Collector’s Edition for the Nintendo Switch

The Rocket League: Collector’s Edition for the Nintendo Switch just got its first discount, and it’s a big one. For a limited time you can save 29% on the physical copy, which brings the price down to $29.53 instead of the usual $39.99. Grab it here while you can.

That’s a pretty fantastic deal for anyone looking to max out the game since the Collector’s Edition includes every item from the previously released DLC Packs: Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle-Cars, and Chaos Run, plus 4 additional Battle-Cars (Aftershock, Marauder, Esper, and Masamune). But that’s not all!

As an added bonus, the collector’s edition also tosses in a limited edition art print by Psyonix Concept Artist Jay Zhang along with wheels and a Player Banner based on DC Comics’ The Flash. A DC Comics Player Banner is available as well. You can see what the DC Comics perks look like in the image above.

For the handful of gamers on earth that don’t already own Rocket League, this deal on the collector’s edition would be a fantastic place to start. However, the standard game is currently on sale on the Nintendo eShop for $14.99 if you want to stick with the basics.

[h/t Wario64]