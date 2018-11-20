‘Rocket League’ Announces December Update, Including Xbox One X Enhancement

Just because the holiday season is upon us doesn’t mean the team is taking it easy on its Rocket League antics. In fact, it has a heaping update coming out in just a few days’ time.

The company released details on its December update in its latest blog update, and it’s particularly good news for Xbox One X owners, as the game will soon be enhanced for Microsoft’s powerful hardware.

With the update, the game will run in native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, complete with HDR (high dynamic range).

In addition, the update will come with the following features in tow:

Leaderboards for Ranked Extra Modes

Changes to the XP/ Progression System, including more Weekly Win Bonuses

A brand new ‘Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 5’ EP

New Community Flags for Extra Life, Speedy, and another still TBA

The update is set to arrive on all platforms starting on December 3 at 10:00 AM PDT. The game may see a slight interruption as the update becomes available, but nothing that’ll last too long so you can’t score goals.

The developer also confirmed that more information will become available for the previously announced Rocket Pass 2 and Frosty Fest 2018. A start date for these hasn’t been provided just yet, but they’re expected to “kick off before year’s end,” according to the publisher. We’ll keep you informed as we get closer to their debut.

Following that, the team hasn’t disclosed what updates it has in mind for the 2019 season, but we’ll likely see more maps, possibly a few new modes, and maybe even more promotional deals. Keep in mind that Psyonix has worked well with World Wrestling Entertainment in the past, so the idea that we could get licensed cars based on popular wrestlers isn’t too far-fetched. I mean, look at what that did for WWE Crush Hour!

In the meantime, Rocket League has a lot to offer, no matter what your chosen platform may be. And now that Sony’s on board with cross-play across consoles, who knows…we might see an update to that sooner rather than later as well. (Psyonix hasn’t confirmed that just yet, but you can bet that they’re working on making that happen!)

Rocket League is currently available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you haven’t hopped on board yet, you won’t find a better time than this holiday season!