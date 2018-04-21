Rocket League Offers Double Fan Rewards This Weekend

Rocket League players and esports watchers get the best of both worlds this weekend with the return of the Rocket League Championship Series Regional Championships and double Fan Rewards drops.

To encourage players to tune into the Regional Championships taking place in North America and in Europe, Psyonix announced that Rocket League players who tune into the competition will be able to take part in a Double Drop Weekend again. This means that you’ll earn even more Fan Rewards than usual, all while improving your own game by watching the pros.

“With the return of the RLCS postseason comes the return of the fan-favorite Double Drop Weekend for Fan Rewards!” Psyonix said. “Simply link your Twitch account to your platform of choice on the Fan Rewards Website and then be sure to tune in all weekend long to be eligible to earn rewards!”

Psyonix also provided the schedule for the matches so that players know when to head to Twitch to start watching for those Fan Rewards.

Regional Championships Schedule

North America: Saturday, April 21 at 12 PM PDT

Europe: Sunday, April 22 at 9 AM PDT

The Regional Championships that are about to take place for RLCS Season 5 will bring all the teams competing one step closer to the Worlds competition, a final series with a $250,000 prize pool. If you haven’t been keeping up with the games leading up to these Regionals that take place this weekend, Psyonix gave a quick recap of the recent games to hype viewers up for the competition.

“NRG Esports and Chiefs ESC both made RLCS League Play history last weekend with never-before-seen 7-0 final records, making them two of the most formidable teams ever assembled. Still, their rivals are hungry for clinching a spot in the World Championship, so we can expect the Regional Championships to be an unrelenting weekend full of exciting match after exciting match! We’re in for some of the most thrilling bouts yet as each team is incredibly close in both skill and standings!”

As of just recently, Rocket League players on the Nintendo Switch can also take part in the Fan Rewards program, so this looks to be the first opportunity for Switch owners to experience a Double Drop Weekend. Psyonix announced the Fan Rewards’ availability on the Switch a week ago and gave instructions on how to set up your accounts and start earning rewards.