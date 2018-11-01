‘Rocket League’ Hot Wheels RC Rivals Stadium Set is Available Now

Psyonix and Hot Wheels have partnered up on a Rocket League project that allows you to play the video game in the real world without destroying your primary mode of transportation!

Indeed, the Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals Set can be played on your living room floor, and it’s shipping now for $179.99 from Amazon and on pre-order via Walmart. The set comes with two Battle-Cars (Octane and Dominus) that you can control via a free app on your Android or iOS mobile device. Once you’ve got the app up an running, you can play Rocket League with toy cars just like you would in the video game. Additional features are outlined in the official description below.

“The Hot Wheels Rocket League Rivals RC Set is built for the ultimate Rocket League fan – bring authentic competition of the popular video game to life with a “Smart” Arena that comes with infrared sensor goals to keep score, along with fan-favorite vehicles Dominus and Octane, controlled by your smart device. The Rivals RC Set also comes with awesome Rocket League downloadable content (DLC) that players can redeem in-game on the platform of their choice. (Rocket League game sold separately.) Players master skills and fuel creativity with experimentation, while playing soccer with cars in the Rocket League RC Rivals Set! Connected goals will track score and send it to your smart device for a gamified experience. The arena walls mark the playing field as well as a massive custom foldable mat. Amazing features include LIPO rechargeable batteries for the cars, LED thrust indicators, and vehicle bumpers with clip-in push bars for ball handling, and a master charging docking station! Download the free Hot Wheels Rocket League app used to control the RC cars, add turbo boost, digital scorekeeping and cheering sound FX and animations!“

As noted in the description, everyone who purchases the RC Rivals Set will receive an in-game code that unlocks bonus content. Psyonix has revealed that this bonus content will include a Hot Wheels Goal Explosion, Hot Wheels RC Rivals Topper and two RC Rivals Decals for Octane and Dominus.

Odds are that the Hot Wheels Rocket League RC Rivals Set will be a popular toy for the holidays, so grab it while you can. Sell outs are inevitable.

