Rocket League’s Anniversary Update Goes Live Today

It's hard to believe that we've been hitting soccer balls and flying through the air with Rocket League for two years now. It just seems like yesterday that we scored our first goals and denied some killer shots with just a little bit of timing.

But Psyonix isn't taking the celebration lightly, as it's finally released its long-awaited anniversary update for the game, which brings a number of awesome bonuses to the party – free of charge!

The update will go live around 3 PM PDT for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and its main addition will be the new Champions Field, a new arena where you can prove your dominance. But there are other goodies to embrace as well, including some cool Rick and Morty items and more!

Here's the full rundown of what's included in the update!

FREE Rick & Morty Customization items distributed as Common drops after online and offline matches, including Rick and Morty Antennas, 'Cromulon,' 'Mr. Meeseeks,' and 'Mr. PBH' Toppers, an 'Interdimensional GB' Rocket Boost, and 'Sanchez DC-137' Wheels

'Rocket League Radio,' which adds a new default music playlist "Rocket League x Monstercat" with 18 new tracks from EDM music label Monstercat

New Import Battle-Cars 'Animus GP' and 'Centio V17,' available as drops inside the new 'Overdrive Crate'

New Overdrive Crate with the potential to unlock animated decals, brand-new trails, and more

New customization options like 'Engine Audio,' 'Goal Explosions,' and 'Trails' that are a mix of FREE selections and Crate drops

End to 'Competitive Season 4' and Trail rewards distributed to competing players based on their highest skill tier reached

Beginning of 'Competitive Season 5' with new changes

Six new achievements and trophies

and more!

It sounds like Rocket League has got a lot going for it, between competitive play and premium/free additions to the game. But it's not done yet, as 2017 is likely to bring even more content, especially with the series debut coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year, and Cross-Play support for a number of platforms. Here's hoping the party keeps going for Psyonix and company!

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and is coming soon to Nintendo Switch.