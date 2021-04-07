Rocket League Season 3 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Rocket League Season 3 won't be fully live and running until tomorrow, but ahead of its release, the big Season 3 update is live on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Tomorrow when the Rocket Pass goes live it will add a new car but before that this update most notably adds a brand-new trade-in system that will make it easier and more rewarding to trade-in unwanted inventory items.

Beyond this update isn't of extreme consquence. It does come with other new additions, new music, bug fixes, and more, but none of it's very game-changing nor will it really improve the overall experience of the game. That said, when measured by the length of the patch notes, this is certainly one of the bigger updates in weeks.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of Psyonix:

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Trade In Update Trade Ins are now managed in their own section in the Garage All Trade In-eligible items fall into three categories: Core Series Items Tournament Items Blueprints The Trade In menu displays how many eligible Trade Ins you have, sorted by category and rarity Trade Ins still operate the same way as before: 5 Uncommon = 1 Rare 5 Rare Items = 1 Very Rare 5 Very Rare = 1 Import 5 Imports = 1 Exotic 5 Exotics = 1 Black Market Tournament Items and (revealed) Blueprints can now be traded in regardless of series. The Tournament Item or Blueprint you receive from a Trade In is directly tied to the series of the items you traded in. For example, if you trade in three Ignition Series Blueprints and two Ferocity Series Blueprints, you'll have a 60% chance to receive an Ignition Series Blueprint and a 40% chance to receive an Ferocity Series Blueprin



Player Trading Eligibility Before trading with other accounts is activated, new accounts must: Reach XP Level 30 Have 50 or more minutes in Online Matches Accounts with XP Levels 30-99: Can trade three times per day Limit of 2,000 Credits per trade Accounts with XP Levels 100-249: Can trade ten times per day Limit of 10,000 Credits per trade Accounts with XP Level 250 or greater: Unlimited trades per day Limit of 100,000 Credits per trade

[PC] New Frame Rate Options In the Video Tab under Settings, the FPS slider on PC has been replaced with a ‘Frames Per Second’ dropdown menu This menu will give you a list of FPS options based on your GPU and display The ‘Uncapped’ option at the bottom of the list will ignore the framerate cap when Vertical Sync is disabled, but may cause screen tearing for some players depending on hardware configuration

General Settings will now sync to the EOS Nintendo Switch support for cloud syncs will come in a future update cloud and share across all linked accounts Each Playlist option under the Play Menu has a rad new image Added unlock countdown timer for Seasonal Challenge Stages Added link support to the in-game news panel



NEW CONTENT

Monstercat (Antenna) ‘Vindata ’ ‘Fransis Derelle ’ ‘Monstercat Silk’



BUG FIXES

Corrected appearance of Team Liquid Decals when High Quality Shaders are enabled

Fixed a bug causing the Music Playlist to appear off-screen when reducing the Interface Scale

A player’s first trade will no longer hang for 20-30 seconds after enabling 2FA on your Epic Games Account

Fixed a bug affecting the “Invite to party" option in Friends List if both players are playing through the Epic Games Store

This bug fix is dependent on PsyNet updates related to tournament access and matches that are happening in the coming weeks [Tournaments] Teams that have won two out of three matches should no longer see extra matches generated against the same opponent

Fixed a bug with the Season Free Challenges display counter

Localization fixes for French, German, Japanese, and Polish

Rocket League is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.