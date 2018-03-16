Rocket League “Spring Fever” Event Announced

It may not be spring yet, but the folk over at Psyonix don’t care, it has spring fever. The prescription: more Rocket League.

Because it has spring fever, Psyonix has announced its next in-game event for Rocket League, called Spring Fever, of course. The event, which begins next on March 19th, will notably feature a new Crate of the same name packed with new goodies to show off why your battle-car is the best battle-car of all-time.

The crates will be available as a drop after Online Matches, and will unlock with ‘Flowers’ that you earn, or as a direct purchase via the Rocket League client (similar to buying Keys or Premium DLC Battle-Cars). Basically, it is the same system Psyonix has deployed in the past for other seasonal events that have revolved around things like Christmas and Halloween.

Alongside the Spring Fever Create will be the addition of 10 new items, as is accustomed with in-game events. These also can be purchased using the aforementioned ‘Flowers.” Normally, getting enough of the event-based currency to unlock all of the event-based items, isn’t very hard. You’ll have to play a decent amount of matches, but nothing much more than you usually would play on a more regular occasion. Personally, I’ve never had trouble unlocking every item.

Spring Fever will commence on Monday, March 19th, at 10 a.m. PDT. It will end on April 9th, at 5 p.m. PDT. For more details on how in-game events, Decriptors, and Event crates work, click here.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In case you have been living under a rock on Pluto since 2015 (when Rocket League first released), and thus know nothing about it, here’s an overview, courtesy of Psyonix itself:

Soccer meets driving once again in the long-awaited, physics-based sequel to the beloved arena classic, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars!

A futuristic Sports-Action game, Rocket League®, equips players with booster-rigged vehicles that can be crashed into balls for incredible goals or epic saves across multiple, highly-detailed arenas. Using an advanced physics system to simulate realistic interactions, Rocket League® relies on mass and momentum to give players a complete sense of intuitive control in this unbelievable, high-octane re-imagining of association football.

