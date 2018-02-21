Rocket League’s Tournaments Beta Is Now Live

Rocket League tournaments moved one step closer to being available for all players with the Tournaments Beta being made available on Steam.

As of Feb. 21, PC players can access the Tournaments Beta and offer feedback on how the new feature works. Psyonix is encouraging players to discuss the beta on the Rocket League subreddit throughout the length of the beta that is scheduled to end on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. PST. For players on every other platform outside of the Steam version of Rocket League, the beta unfortunately won’t be available for testing.

To access the Tournaments Beta through Steam, it’s as easy as navigating to the Steam library and navigating to the “properties” panel of Rocket League by right-clicking it. From there, simply click on the “BETAS” tab and select the newly available “Tournaments Beta” from the list of options. Doing so before closing the window will cause the Steam client to update the game to the beta version at which point players will be able to try out the tournaments. Reversing the process is as easy as following the instructions above and selecting “NONE” under the beta tab.

Outside of the obvious fact that the beta version includes tournaments where the live version currently doesn’t there are a few other changes that exist in the beta as well. The announcement post detailing the Tournaments Beta provided a list of what’s different in the beta including a lack of online matchmaking outside of tournaments and other features.

The Tournaments Beta has no online matchmaking outside of the Tournaments environment

You cannot trade with other players, trade up items, or use Crates and Keys in the Tournaments Beta build

You will have access to most of your item inventory, but some newer items (e.g.: some items from the Victory Crate) may not appear. This is normal, and those items are still in your inventory in the ‘live’ version of Rocket League

Some of your settings may not carry over to the Tournaments Beta

You may see a preview of some new content or features (like expanded color options) in the Tournaments Beta

The Tournaments Beta is now live for Rocket League players to test on Steam and will run until this Friday.