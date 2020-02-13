Ronda Rousey Announces First Facebook Gaming Stream

Ronda Rousey, the fighter who’s known for her time in the UFC and as a WWE Superstar, is going to start streaming soon. The athlete formally announced her first Facebook Gaming stream this week which will take place on February 18th for those who are interested in tuning in to watch the gaming action. She’ll be playing Pokemon Sword and Shield with 100% of the proceeds earned from that stream going to charity.

Rousey announced the start of her gaming streams on social media this week while providing more details about her plans for the first stream and beyond. Grabbing a Nintendo Switch while still in her bed, Rousey said she’d be starting off her “Baddest Stream on the Planet” with Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The stream will begin on February 18th at 3 p.m. PST. All of the proceeds will be donated to Australian bushfire recovery efforts, the athlete and soon-to-be streamer said.

Rousey also shared a statement about her streaming plans and said the Facebook Gaming stream would give her fans the opportunity to connect with the real Rousey and not a characterized version they’re used to seeing.

“Gaming has always been a huge part of my life, and I can’t wait to share that passion with my millions of fans on Facebook Gaming,” Rousey said. “Through my streams, people can hang out with the real me, not the ‘character’ version of myself they’re used to seeing, though the ‘Rowdy One’ can’t always be contained!”

Rousey also recalled some of her earlier gaming memories like playing through Pokemon Blue and how gaming has influenced her life.

“In recent years, games have been a great way for me to keep my mind active when my body is too sore or tired to move,” Rousey said. “One of my favorite gaming memories happened when I was 11 years old, and encountered an Articuno on Pokemon Blue for the first time. I was awestruck and thought she looked like an angel. Looking back at that same image now, I’m amazed how powerful our imaginations can be and how gaming encourages us to imagine what our reality could be instead of just accepting it for what it is – a skill that has helped me in my fighting and entertainment careers countless times.”

You’ll be able to catch Rousey’s stream here when it begins. Beyond that first stream, it looks like we can expect to see her return every Monday for more gaming.