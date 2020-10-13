Dark Horse Announces The Art of Samurai Shodown

✖

Dark Horse Books and developer SNK today announced The Art of Samurai Shodown, a hardcover art book collecting concept art and developer commentary for the latest and greatest entry in the storied fighting video game franchise. If you've played the recent video game and were curious about its development, this is the book for you. It is set to release next year on May 12, 2021 for $39.99 and runs for 192 pages total.

"Since 1993, SNK has rocked the fighting-game world with the visceral combat, iconic characters, and dynamic settings of Samurai Shodown! Now, The Art of Samurai Shodown offers unique insights into the making of the long-awaited revival of the classic fighting franchise," the press release announcing the new art book reads in part. "This oversized-format volume contains nearly 700 documents and illustrations that were used to create the blockbuster game, showcasing this latest episode in thrilling hyper-detail!"

You can check out the official cover for The Art of Samurai Shodown below:

(Photo: Dark Horse Books)

As noted above, The Art of Samurai Shodown is officially set to release on May 12, 2021 for $39.99. It is available to pre-order now (or at the very least, it should be soon) from retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more. The 2019 Samurai Shodown video game, for which this specific art book is for, is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It is expected to release for the Xbox Series X/S as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Samurai Shodown franchise right here.

