San Diego Comic-Con: Gaming Panels And Events You’ll Want To See

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is just a few short days away, and it'll serve as the go-to place for all things geek related, from upcoming TV shows and movies to new comic book-related announcements to other big surprises. But it's also become a show where video games have pretty much taken over, with exhibits outside the convention center, as well as panels that focus on a number of upcoming projects. There's a lot to look forward to, with panels focusing on Capcom, Activision, Microsoft and other properties, as well as retro-fitted ones that focus on favorites, like Crash Bandicoot. So what's the cream of the crop when it comes to video game-related activities at San Diego Comic-Con? Lucky for you, we've got a list of the events and panels that you shouldn't miss. Make sure you clear some room on your schedule for these!

The Nintendo Gaming Lounge Every year, Nintendo sets up shop for San Diego Comic-Con, and while it doesn't have anything going on through the show floor, it's pretty close by. This year's Nintendo Gaming Lounge will once again be held at the Marriott Marquis & Marina, right down the street, and it'll be home to a number of titles for the Nintendo Switch and 3DS. Even though an official release hasn't been revealed yet, the event will likely be the place where you can try out forthcoming titles like Super Mario Odyssey and Metroid: Samus Returns, as well as get a glimpse at the SNES Classic Edition, as last year's show was home to the NES Classic Edition reveal. Plus, expect tournaments, giveaways, a huge Splatoon 2 multiplayer showdown, and more. Best of all, it's free for all to attend, and not just SDCC badge holders.

The Marvel Games Panel Set to take place on Thursday, July 20th in room 6BCF at 1 PM, the Marvel Games panel promises to be home to a number of announcements for both existing games and forthcoming Marvel titles. It's here that we'll likely get a look at what's next for the forthcoming chapter of Telltale Games' Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as what likes ahead for Marvel Heroes Omega and Marvel: Contest of Champions. We could see other big shocks as well. After all, it was at the Marvel Games panel that we found out about the Deadpool game a few years back, so anything is possible.

Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies World Reveal Taking place on Thursday, July 20th in room 6BCF at 11:45 AM (might as well just stay before the Marvel Games panel takes place), this Call of Duty: WWII panel promises to be insanely good, as we'll get a first look at what's next for the series' trademark Zombies mode. Considering that it's being worked on by a number of people behind the Dead Space series, we're expecting this announcement to be a bit on the twisted side, with mechanically inclined Nazi monsters and plenty of gore to go around. We'll bring you all the details as they happen, but, yeah, this is going to be amazing.

World of Capcom Over the years, the World of Capcom panel has been home to some great reveals, including new gameplay and announcements to keep fans on edge. This year is no exception for the publisher, as we're likely to get a closer look at Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, including potential character reveals; as well as the monstrous Monster Hunter World, which was first revealed at E3 last month. On top of that, there could be a few surprises as well. We'll have complete coverage on what goes down when this panel takes place on Saturday at 2:00 PM in room 25ABC. (There's also a Monster Hunter panel just an hour later in the same room, so make sure you stick around for more info!)

Netflix Original: Castlevania With Adi Shankar Even though the first season of the show was a bit on the short side, the Netflix Castlevania series has been nothing short of captivating, and now you can get more details about it, with a panel featuring executive producer Adi Shankar, director Sam Deats and showrunner Kevin Kolde. The team will provide some behind-the-scenes stories on the series' creation, and will also host a Q & A. And who knows, we might just get a glimpse into what lies ahead for the second season when it debuts next year. The panel takes place Thursday night at 7:00 PM, in room 5AB.

Crash Bandicoot Then and Now It's been years since we've seen Crash Bandicoot back on the gaming market, but his legacy has been cemented once again thanks to the excellent N. Sane Trilogy. And he's got his own panel at San Diego Comic-Con, taking place on Thursday at 10:30 AM in room 24ABC. Here, you'll see panelists from various teams, including Vicarious Visions, Naughty Dog and Dark Horse, talking about the hero's legacy, as well as what could be next, as there will be a "special surprise for fans." (Crash Team Racing, is that you?!) On top of that, look for some exclusive giveaways as well, along with a possible appearance by a dude in a Crash costume. C'mon. It has to happen.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Fighting Game Panel This is just a given, mainly because this is going to be the home for all things Dragon Ball FighterZ, which was one of the big highlights from last month's Electronic Entertainment Expo. On top of that, though, the team also expects to provide further updates on Tekken 7's forthcoming DLC (including the return of Tekken Bowl), along with other details on anime-based franchises. But, yeah, we'd go just to see what's coming next for FighterZ. We just can't get enough of that game – and chances are you can't, either. It takes place on Friday, July 21st, at 2:00 PM in room 25ABC.

Sonic Mania: Behind the Scenes There's a big push for Sonic the Hedgehog's return on the gaming scene, with not one, but two big titles. One of them, Sonic Mania, will get tremendous focus with a special San Diego Comic-Con panel, taking place on Saturday at 7:30 PM in room 24ABC. In this, you'll see a number of artists talking about the creation of the 2D style adventure, which is set to release just a few weeks later for a number of platforms. There's a lot of great Sonic goodness you'll want to take in here, and who knows, we might get a peek at Sonic Forces, the other big Sonic game, as well.

Behind the Scenes of Overwatch's Newest Hero So everyone is probably wondering, "What's up with Doomfist?" Well, the big, punching character will soon get his debut in the game, and this panel will likely focus on him, as developers talk about the process of creating story, art and gameplay for Overwatch, while discussing his potential origins. And we just might get a surprise or two out of this panel as well. So if you're an Overwatch, make your way to room 6BCF on Friday, July 21st at 7:00 PM and prepare for a fistful of competitive goodness. (And here's hoping Terry Crews makes a surprise appearance – yes, we're still hopeful for his voiceover, don't mind us.)