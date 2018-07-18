San Diego Comic-Con: Kratos, Daredevil, Kong Appear in Surreal Panel Teaser

San Diego Comic-Con is under way, and this morning, we got some inspired new concept art, which his meant to accompany the “Reimagining Myths” panel at SDCC. Check it out:

Friday is coming!!! ⚔️ Come see me and amazingly talented @VogtRoberts @stevendeknight and Thomas Middleditch talk about the things we love. Inwill try my hardest to not go full fanboy! Check out this sweet piece done by the incredible @mr_werewolf_art ❤️🍻 pic.twitter.com/UhVhJXn8Am — Cory Barlog 🎮 🏳️‍🌈 (@corybarlog) July 18, 2018

You may have seen this on the program schedule as “God of War: Reimagining Franchises.” The panel, which will be moderated by Thomas Middleditch this Friday, July 20, will feature Cory Barlog, Steven DeKnight, and Jordan Vogt-Roberts as they explore how they breathed new life into their own original and existing myths and franchises. From the program schedule:

“One of the most critically acclaimed PlayStation games of all time returns, reinvigorating an iconic franchise. Hear about the different creative approaches between games and film during reinvention. Cory Barlog (God of War creative director) is joined by Steven DeKnight (producer of Daredevil TV series, director of Pacific Rim: Uprising) and Jordan Vogt-Roberts (director of Kong: Skull Island, Metal Gear Solid upcoming film) in a stunning panel you’ll need to see to truly believe.”

The image itself is imposing and surreal. Kratos and Daredevil stand together, exposed but not vulnerable, looking up (or sizing up) an enormous Kong. Just between us, I think Daredevil might be more than out matched here, but we’ve seen Kratos take down far bigger.

As far as remakes and reimaginings go, the recent God of War has proven that you can take something that people have loved and known for a long time, and completely turn it on its head with great success. It’s one of the best games we’ve played (our review is here), and Barlog handled the reboot with finesse and courage:

“I feel like there’s very few people that can make [a huge] change without it feeling they’re just tearing it up and they don’t care about anything,” Barlog said in an interview with Kotaku. “This franchise means a lot to me. This is a huge amount of creative time and life that has has been invested in this franchise. I want nothing more than to blow people’s minds. I think, as developers, we’ve grown up. We’re at a different phase in our lives, we look at the world differently. It’s very different.”

We’re eager to watch the panel and hear three of the greatest creatives of the generation has this out. You won’t want to miss it, and we’ll have a recap for you right here, so stay tuned!