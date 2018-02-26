Save 26% on the SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card for Your Nintendo Switch

Downloading games for the Nintendo Switch is super convenient, but with a meager 32GB of onboard memory you’ll discover the need for a microSD expansion card very quickly. Even when you buy the physical copy, there are many cases where you’ll need a space for a large supplemental download because the game is too big to fit on the Switch’s max 32GB cartridge. A 64GB game cartridge would certainly help, but Nintendo doesn’t expect to make those available until 2019.

So, the bottom line is that if you own a Nintendo Switch, you’re probably going to need a microSD card. A 128GB card will get the job done in most cases, but if you want to go big now would be a pretty good time. Currently, you can score a 200GB SanDisk microSD for $62.99 on Amazon. The price has only been significantly lower than that once in the past six months during an unprecedented Black Friday sale, and odds are you would have to wait until the upcoming holiday season do much better than the current price.

You can also get the 128GB and 64GB models for $39.99 and $19.99 respectively. Both are 20% discounts and among the lowest prices that those microSD cards have seen in the past six months. However, the 64GB card would likely get maxed out quickly if you plan on building a decent library of games for the Switch.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.