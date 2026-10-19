Saros Releases Major Zenith Update for Free With New Game Modes and More

Developer Housemarque has today released its massive “Zenith” update for Saros that adds a ton of new content to the fast-paced shooter. Since its launch earlier this year, Housemarque has continued to release new updates for Saros at a relatively frequent cadence. Most of these patches, however, have been dedicated to refining the core experience by either squashing bugs or refining the game’s performance. Now, for those looking to dive into some wholly new content in Saros, the massive Zenith update does just that.

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Downloadable right now, update version 2.000.000 for Saros is the largest one that the game has received so far. Likely the biggest addition with this patch is that of Overlord Rush, which is a new mode that allows players to take on the main bosses of Saros in quick succession. Not only does Overlord Rush let players quickly revisit the bosses scattered throughout Saros, but the mode is centered around achieving a high score that can then be compared to friends on the leaderboard.

Beyond Overlord Rush, Saros has also now been given a New Game+ option, which has been a frequent request from players. Beyond this, Housemarque has added some new story content that further fleshes out the backstory and lore of Saros, while also incorporating some new accessibility options that should make the game more approachable.

To get a look at everything that has been brought to Saros with this Zenith update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

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New Feature – Overlord Rush

Enter an intense training simulation in which you race to quickly dispatch the powerful Overlords from the main game, competing with friends and players around the world on an integrated leaderboard.

New Feature – Eclipse Layers

A unique New Game+ mode that can be accessed once the player has cleared SAROS. With each Layer, more Trial Modifiers will be required to start a run…but which Trials you take on is up to you!

New Feature – Crown and Golden Armor

After entering Eclipse Layer 2, Arjun will be outfitted with a Crown and his Armor will glow golden.

The splendor of the Crown will grow as your Carcosan Modifier balance increases, so you can show off just how many difficult Trials you can handle!

New Feature – Visions of a King

Moving to later Eclipse Layers allows you to perceive truths previously hidden. As you wander through Carcosa there are new “Visions” – murals and words from a Yellow King of old etched in stone – to discover and collect.

New Carcosan Modifiers have been added

A total of 20 new Carcosan Modifiers – 10 Protections and 10 Trials have been added. Half of these are available on the initial playthrough of SAROS and half are unlocked when playing the “Eclipse Layers” New Game+ mode.

New Feature – Carcosan Modifier Mastery

As you dispatch hostiles with Carcosan Modifiers equipped, you will now gain “Mastery” for those Modifiers. Get enough, and that Modifier will be marked as “Mastered”. Experiment with different Modifiers and see if you can master them all!

New Trophies

Six new trophies have been added. These are unlocked by playing Overlord Rush, Eclipse Layers, and some of the new Carcosan Modifiers.

New Settings

Motion Sensor Aiming: Use the motion sensor functionality of the DualSense® wireless controller to aim and control the camera!

Use the motion sensor functionality of the DualSense® wireless controller to aim and control the camera! High Contrast Display: The player character and hostiles can now be highlighted with a vivid solid color fill and/or a colored outline, greatly improving visibility.

The player character and hostiles can now be highlighted with a vivid solid color fill and/or a colored outline, greatly improving visibility. Slow Game Speed: The overall speed of the game – including player, hostiles, projectiles, etc., can now be adjusted. This is intended to help players who want to face the challenging bullet ballet of SAROS’s combat, but have trouble keeping up with the fast pace and required reaction time.

The overall speed of the game – including player, hostiles, projectiles, etc., can now be adjusted. This is intended to help players who want to face the challenging bullet ballet of SAROS’s combat, but have trouble keeping up with the fast pace and required reaction time. Weapon Auto-fire: The Main Weapon and/or the Power weapon can be set to fire automatically when aiming at a hostile. This can help players who physically have difficulty holding down a trigger for extended periods of time, or simply free up a finger to focus on avoiding attacks.

New Photomode options

Arjun’s facial expression can now be adjusted in Photo Mode

Power Weapon visuals on Arjun’s body can now be toggled on/off in Photo Mode