Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit Game Shows Ordered by The CW

Two iconic board games are set to become game shows, and they will reportedly debut on The CW. A new report from Variety states that The CW has closed deals on game show adaptations of Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble, which will both be produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW, and Lionsgate Alternative Television, with Mattel Television Studios also producing Scrabble. Neither show has a host attached at the moment, and CW hasn't officially confirmed either show. The report also says that The CW is expected to make an official announcement about those projects soon.

Hasbro has been working on a Trivial Pursuit show for a while now, as reports stated LeVar Burton was going to host and executive produce the previous iteration. The project was being developed by eOne, and at the time eOne was owned by Hasbro. In 2023 eOne was sold to Lionsgate, and since then Hasbro brought together its various divisions under the Hasbro Entertainment umbrella.

Lionsgate acquired eOne for $375 million, and the acquisition brought 6,500 films and show projects to the Lionsgate library. That includes the Monopoly movie rights, a project that has been in development for years.

"The eOne acquisition concludes a busy year in which we continued to execute our strategy of strengthening our studio business as we prepare for the separation of Lionsgate and STARZ into pure play standalone companies," said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. "As we've conducted our integration planning, our analysis has reaffirmed our conviction that eOne will be a valuable and highly accretive addition to our business. We are pleased to welcome eOne's talented group of employees to our Lionsgate family."

In a previous press release regarding the sale of eOne, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said, "This sale fully aligns with our strategy, and we are pleased to bring the process to a successful close. Lionsgate's management team is experienced in entertainment and adept at driving value, and we're glad to have found such a good home for our eOne film & TV business. We look forward to partnering with them, especially on a movie adaptation of Monopoly."

"Entertainment remains a priority for Hasbro. Hasbro will continue to develop and produce entertainment based on the rich vault of Hasbro-owned brands. We will also bring to life new original ideas designed to fuel all areas of Hasbro's blueprint including toys, publishing, gaming, licensed consumer products, and location-based entertainment. As part of the sale, we expect to move to an asset-lite model for future live-action entertainment, relying on licensing and partnerships with select co-productions."

