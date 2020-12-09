Scuf Gaming Announces Customizable H1 Headset

✖

Scuf Gaming is best known for its customizable gamepads that give players refined levels of control on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as the PC, and now, the company is looking to do the same with headsets. The H1 headset was announced on Wednesday with customization options similar to what you’d expect from Scuf by now. It’s the first gaming headset Scuf has produced, and it’s available to purchase now for those who are looking for a new mic.

You can take a tour through Scuf Gaming’s first headset’s features with the trailer below that walks you through some of the highlights. The wired-only headset has a sturdy yet lightweight design with a synthetic leather headband and ear cushions to support long gaming sessions while the metal arms holding the earpieces and controlling their length contribute to a design that feels like it'll help the device hold up better over time.

Introducing the new SCUF H1. Our new wired gaming headset. 🎧 Play Loud: https://t.co/9X78BGV6Dk pic.twitter.com/DcMkLNnTQn — SCUF (@ScufGaming) December 9, 2020

The $129.99 starting price for the H1 is a bit more than you’ll see other headsets go for, but it’s got some good ideas going for it to help justify the price if you’re into them. The mic that comes in either uni-directional or omni-directional versions can be detached entirely to get it out of your way if you’re just using the headset for immersion and not communication which, after some initial testing of the H1 sent to us by Scuf, is a surprisingly convenient feature. The cord the headset comes with is long enough to easily accommodate being connected to a controller or a PC and has a volume control built into the line to let you easily adjust the volume or mute the mic altogether.

In line with Scuf’s typical practices, the headset also has a bunch of different customization options. You can choose a base color of black or white (white costs a bit more) and can go from there by choosing things like magnetic speaker tags that feature different designs, the color of the rings around the tags, the material of the ear cushions, and what kind of mic you want with it. Premium options for those customizations will raise the price accordingly just like they would if you were building yourself a new Scuf Vantage 2 or something similar.

Scuf Gaming’s H1 headset is now available to customize and purchase, and you can find out more about it from Scuf’s site.