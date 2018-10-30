‘Scum’ Update Wants You to Get Naked

There’s a new update for the survival game Scum and it wants you to bare it all to the world like the day you were born.

The team took to the game’s Twitter account to share a “cheeky” little update that will be arriving later this week. They even included a peach emoji because … you know, appropriate:

No ifs, ands, or butts – The Wild Hunter is baring it all this Friday. 🍑 pic.twitter.com/gYWTLrfiTV — SCUM (@ScumGame) October 30, 2018

We don’t know exactly what will be in the upcoming update other than cute little tooshies, but the full patch notes will be released on Friday for all to enjoy. According to the devs about the game itself, “The world’s unquenchable need for entertainment has turned towards bloodlust as entertainment behemoth TEC1 is set to premiere season two of its television sensation SCUM. This new season moves the contest from the rugged, enclosed indoor arenas to the lush forests, rolling fields, and rugged terrains of TEC1”s own private SCUM Island. Both fan favorites and new prisoners will clash in a ruthless war of survival while battling for the support of viewers, producers, and corporate sponsors for fame, gifts, and a chance of life after death.”

The open-world title has been met with mixed reviews since launched, many commenting that it feels very convoluted while others mentioned that the server toxicity was too high to overlook. For most, the gameplay itself was interesting enough to justify playing, it was simply the community that leaves a bad taste.

According to the game’s official description, “SCUM aims to evolve the multiplayer open world survival game with unprecedented levels of character customization, control and progression, where knowledge and skills are the ultimate weapons for long-term survival. Combining the methodical planning and management of hardcore survival with optional PvP ‘network events’ available to everyone at anytime, SCUM strikes a unique balance between complex simulation and intense action in the next generation of survival game.”

Scum is available now exclusively on PC.

