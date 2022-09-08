Sea of Legends: Vengeance of the Empires Hits Kickstarter, Includes Backer Designed Faction

Fans of Guildhall Studios' Sea of Legends now have a chance to add a host of new elements to the game courtesy of the new expansion Sea of Legends: Vengeance of the Empires, which is now live on Kickstarter. Those who missed out on the original Sea of Legends can also back the campaign and received a streamlined rulebook, faction objective flowcharts, and an improved companion app, though you can also just back the expansion-only tier to get access to Vengeance of the Empires' new Captains and Factions, including a special Backer Designed Faction. The campaign has already surpassed its goal of $60,000 with 8 days left, and you can back the Kickstarter campaign right here.

The new expansion includes four new Captains named Dara, Graciana, Khaireddin, and Laurent, as well as four new Factions. The new Factions include the Spanish Empire, Cursed Souls, French Empire, and Writhing Maw, and you can get the expansion by backing the $75 tier.

(Photo: Guildhall Studios)

The Spanish Empire comes equipped with 3 Spanish Galleons and a Spanish General, and if the Commander is able to seize enough wealth from the Caribbean they will start sailing to Spain, and if they escape they win the game. Meanwhile, the Cursed Souls come with 6 Doomed Sailors, who make up the crew of the Flying Dutchman. The Cursed Souls focus on haunting ports, and if they take over too many they win the game, though you can turn them back with the help of a mutinous crew member.

The French Empire comes with 6 Musketeers and the titanic creature the Tarasque, who is the size of an island that also acts as a mobile port and fortress for the Faction. The French capture ports to strengthen the Tarasque, and at some point will unleash the creature and win the game.

Finally, there is the Writhing Maw, which comes with 4 tentacles and 1 Kraken Head. After emerging to attack the surface, the Kraken leaves violent whirlpools behind, and after the Kraken has caused enough overall damage and destruction, the Writhing Maw wins the game.

There will also be Faction Designed Faction pulled from ideas submitted by backers, and after a few days, the team will select a handful of the submitted concepts and have the backers vote on them. They will then work with the backers on their design. You can check out the full campaign right here, and you can find the official description below.

"Ahoy! Partake in thievery, plunder, kidnapping, broadsides, boarding actions, and all other methods of mayhem and skullduggery in a reimagined, magic and monster-infused Caribbean. Sea of Legends is a narrative-driven, open-world tabletop game for 1-4 players. Swashbuckle and swindle your way to victory as one of four unique captions. Raid ports, bury treasure, fall in love, and defeat your scheming nemesis as you compete to become the most legendary pirate on the open sea.

Your decisions will make waves throughout the Caribbean as each player takes part in interwoven narrative adventures. Each choice matters within the hundreds of possible adventures – for the characters, factions, and other players will all remember your actions.

Navigate the shifting tides as you pursue multiple paths to victory and forge your own tale. What legends will you create, in Sea of Legends?"

Will you be diving back into Sea of Legends: Vengeance of the Empires? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!