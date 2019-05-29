Sea of Solitude PS4, PC, and Xbox One Release Date Revealed

Today, publisher Electronic Arts and developer Jo-Mei Games announced Sea of Solitude will release on July 5 — via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC — priced at $19.99 USD. As for the PC release, it will only be available on Origin. In other words, there will be no copping it on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Announced last year before being unveiled at E3 2018, Sea of Solitude is pitched as an “emotional experience” that takes players on a personal journey of a young woman trying to overcome her inner loneliness.

“Players must help Kay see below the surface and beyond, guiding her through a flooded city landscape in a deeply touching tale of darkness and light,” reads an official blurb about the game. “As waters rise and fall to reflect her own state of mind, Kay will meet fantastical creatures and monsters, learn their stories and solve challenges to rid the world of tainted memories.”

As you can see in the new trailer below, the game almost has a Team Ico game made on an indie budget type of vibe. The action — the gameplay — looks minimal, but it nonetheless looks very interesting and has critical indie darling written all over it.

“Sea of Solitude centers on the essence of loneliness and tugs on the heartstrings of its players by mirroring their own reality. It’s by far the most artistic and personal project I’ve ever created, written during a very emotional time in my life,” said Cornelia Geppert, CEO of Jo-Mei Games. “Designing characters based on emotions was a deeply personal achievement for our team and we’re so excited for players to soon experience Kay’s powerful story of self-discovery and healing.”

An EA Originals title, Sea of Solitude follows Unravel, Unravel 2, and A Way Out, as EA’s fourth Originals game. For those that don’t know: EA Originals is a relatively new initiative by EA to help bring creative indie games to the market.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or any additional ports.

