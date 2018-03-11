Sea of Thieves Explored in More Detail in Debut ‘Inside Xbox’ Video

Microsoft has officially kicked off their new segment called ‘Inside Xbox‘ that gives fans of the platform inside scoop on what’s going on in the gaming world! The new series will be monthly and it’s been something the team has been working on for quite awhile. Now it’s ready for its grand debut and they’re already off to a great start and we covered some of the new features making their way to the platform earlier today.

But the introduction episode, seen above, wasn’t just about what new features were coming to the Xbox One (seen here), but also about some of the upcoming titles including the shared-world pirate adventure found in Sea of Thieves.

According to a recent post over at team Xbox, here’s the breakdown concerning Sea of Thieves in the debut episode:

“Executive Producer Joe Neate confirmed two updates for Sea of Thieves based on fan feedback from the Closed Beta and Scale Tests.”

The respawn system has been updated based on player feedback. Now, if you perish after your ship is sunk you will respawn on a new ship, away from the scene of your watery demise.

You can now favorite Pirate characters when selecting your pirate from the character carousel. This will allow you to refresh your options during character selection and still retain the option of choosing the Favorites character from before.

“Larry Hryb and Lydia Ellery had the chance to talk with Rare Studio Head Craig Duncan and Sea of Thieves Executive Producer Joe Neate about the original inspiration for Sea of Thieves, how that has manifested itself in the final game, and how that purpose has bonded players together.

Larry and Lydia also spoke with lead designer Shelley Preston and art director Ryan Stevenson about the game’s design philosophy. The team went in-depth on the importance of natural design and the sense of discovery that permeates the game”

In case you hadn’t already heard, there’s also a chance to win an 18-carat golden banana that we talked about a little earlier on the site! According to our previous coverage, The quest will precisely begin at 12:00 a.m. PST and continue over the course of three days and 15 different riddles. And then on Wednesday, March 21 at 1:00 a.m. PST, participants from eligible countries (USA, UK, France, Canada, Germany, and Australia) will be able to input the answers to said riddles at xbox.com/thebananaquest.