‘Sea of Thieves’ Gets a Line of Shirts, Cards, and Coins

Hot on the heels of the release of that ridiculously awesome Sea of Thieves limited edition Xbox wireless controller comes a line of accessories that every pirate needs. This includes t-shirts, a hoodie, a sweater, custom playing cards, limited edition artwork, and a limited edition coin. You can shop the entire lineup of Sea of Thieves merch right here.

Keep in mind that pre-order stock is limited. That’s probably a good thing if you were planning on emptying your life savings in order to build a treasure chest full of Sea of Thieves coins. We suggest saving some of your gold to grab one of those controllers. I mean, just look at this thing:

The limited edition Sea of Thieves controller features a deep purple translucent design that’s “adorned with laser-etched barnacles, one treasured golden trigger, and a mysterious skull that glows at sundown”. It also includes Bluetooth for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets, and is compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X. Grab one here before they sell out – you’ll get an exclusive in-game Ferryman Clothing Set DLC, 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial, and 14-day Xbox Game Pass as a bonus.

Keep an eye out for the matching hard drive and controller stand.

Sea of Thieves is slated for a March 20th release on Xbox One and PC. Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order. The game will also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers following the revelation that all of Microsoft’s first-party games will be available on the service. You can find the official description for Sea of Thieves below.

“A Shared-World Adventure Game that lets you be the pirate you’ve always dreamed of in a world of danger and discovery. Explore a vast ocean where every sail on the horizon means a ship filled with real players who may be friends or foes. Form a crew and voyage to treasure-filled islands, face legendary creatures and test your mettle in epic ship battles against other pirates.”

