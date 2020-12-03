Sea of Thieves Is Making Some Major Changes in 2021

Sea of Thieves developer Rare has announced that the pirating video game is going to see some major changes in 2021 as it moves to a seasonal update model. In addition to rolling out content on a seasonal basis, this includes seasonal progression alongside an optional premium tier called a "Plunder Pass" that players can purchase for even more goodies. Stop me if you've heard this one before.

This news comes by way of a lengthy final video news brief from Rare, and if you are at all interested in the title, the full thing is worth a watch. "Each season lasts approximately three months, and each season begins with a new piece of content, a new experience or way of play to start each season," Sea of Thieves creative director Mike Chapman states almost five minutes into the video. "And alongside that, over the three months, there'll be regular and featured live events, hundreds of new rewards to go and play for, alongside ongoing quality-of-life patches, emporium updates, and ongoing rewards as part of our Twitch drops."

2020's final episode of Sea of Thieves News is here, and we're setting our spyglass on 2021 with a change to our update schedule and the introduction of new goals and rewards in Seasons! Plus: a tease for next week's Festival of Giving update. Grab a grog and listen well... pic.twitter.com/22sf1y8lG6 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) December 2, 2020

The new seasonal model is set to begin in January, though no details on when exactly it will launch have been provided as of yet. It is also currently unknown just how much this "Plunder Pass" will cost, but if it is being based on what other video games like Fortnite have done, you can likely expect it to be somewhere between $10 and $15. Also of note? Rare is essentially abandoning further development on the game's PvP-based Arena mode in favor of focusing development on Adventure mode, which the company says nearly all players spend their time with.

Sea of Thieves itself is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

