Secret of Mana’s Lore Hilariously Explained in Under a Minute

With the Secret of Mana remake now out and many players trying consolidate how the present generation’s interpretation lines up with our nostalgic days of gaming past, the team over at Lore is here to lend a helping hand.

We’ve covered this channel quite a bit in the past, we can’t help but to love the way Lore in a Minute breaks down the latest gaming hits with witty dialogue and personalized animation. The latest video picks apart the lore the beloved SNES classic from 1993 and the remake that just recently released. You can watch the latest installment in the video above, but just in case you’re somewhere you can’t listen to the audio, below is a full transcript:

Long ago, The Mana Tree provided Mana to the world, keeping magic and nature in balance. Humanity flourished but discovered Mana makes great weapons and built the Mana Fortress, a floating battleship. The gods were not pleased with this and sent Mana Beasts to destroy it. The resulting war devastated the world but finally a hero wielding the Mana Sword smashed the Fortress. The Mana Fortress was submerged on a Lost Continent and trapped by 8 Mana Seeds hidden in palaces around the world.

But history repeats itself. Humanity flourished again leading to warring kingdoms and an intensifying arms race. The Empire sought the Fortress to finish its rival, Pandora and its allies, but Serin, the Mana Knight, stood in the way. Serin was wounded battling Emperor Vandole but hid the Mana Sword before succumbing to his injuries.

You are Randi, an orphan in Potos. While exploring a nearby forbidden waterfall you stumble upon a rusty old sword in the stone. Is it the Mana Sword?! Not-a-spoiler alert: Yes, but it’s depowered. With new friends Primm and the amnesiac sprite Popoi, you must re-energize the Mana Sword with the Mana Seeds and keep the Emperor and his Magic Knight Thanatos from reclaiming the Mana Fortress!

To check out their other hilarious videos, you can support the channel by scoping out their full list of great creations here. Secret of Mana HD is now available for PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and Steam users.