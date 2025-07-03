Secretlab’s 4th of July Sale Is Live: Save Big on Chairs, Desks, Skins, and Accessories

Secretlab’s Independence Day 2025 Sale is officially live, and it’s the perfect time to score big discounts on award-winning gear for your setup. Whether you’re gaming, editing, streaming, or just lounging like Tony Stark in your own command center, this limited-time sale covers just about everything: Titan Evo chairs, Magnus desks, chair Skins, and even themed accessories. With savings up to $129 and up to $283 off your entire setup, it’s a great excuse to level up your space without lighting your wallet on fire.

Titan Evo Chairs: Up to $100 Off

The flagship Secretlab Titan Evo is up to $100 off, and it’s not just about comfort. It’s built like an ergonomic tank with features that adapt to your body. Choose between SoftWeave Plus Fabric or NEO Hybrid Leatherette, and pick from over 70 variants including Batman, Final Fantasy XIV, and Warhammer 40K. With built-in lumbar support, a magnetic memory foam headrest, and swappable armrests, this chair is ready for boss fights or budget spreadsheets. Whether you go Stealth or Cookies & Cream, you’re getting top-tier performance.

Titan Evo Lite: Up to $50 Off

Want the Secretlab experience without maxing your credit card? The Titan Evo Lite gives you the core features like adjustable armrests, ergonomic shaping, and premium finishes for less. Available in SoftWeave or PRIME 2.0 Leatherette, styles like Stealth and Cookies & Cream are both on sale for up to $50 off. It’s the go-to pick for students, home offices, or anyone who just wants a serious upgrade over that squeaky old chair from 2013.

Magnus Pro Standing Desks: Up to $129 Off

The Magnus Pro is the desk equivalent of a mech suit with clean lines, premium powder-coated finishes, and electric height adjustment with memory presets. Secretlab’s top-tier standing desk is up to $129 off right now, and comes in sleek colors like Ash Gray, Pastel Pink, and Signature Black. It even hides your cables with magnetic accessories. For a lower-cost option, the Magnus Metal Desk is also discounted by up to $90 and still brings that same premium look and smart organization.

Skins: Up to 10% Off Chair Covers

Love your chair but want a fresh vibe? Secretlab Skins are up to 10% off and let you swap your chair’s look like an in-game skin. These premium fabric covers slide over Titan Evo models and come in stylish collabs like Hogwarts House editions and Cyberpunk Edgerunners. It’s a quick way to breathe new life into your setup, whether you’re repping Gryffindor pride or channeling your inner edgerunner.

Accessories: Up to 20% Off Pillows, Desk Mats & More

Top off your setup with Secretlab’s discounted accessories. The Independence Day Sale includes up to 20% off memory foam lumbar pillows like the Red Bull Racing edition, MAGPAD desk mats in colors like Silver Suede and Cream White, and even Secretlab Leather and SoftWeave cleaning wipes.

The sale won’t stick around forever, and popular designs always sell out fast. Whether you’re planning a full battlestation upgrade or just need a more comfortable seat, Secretlab’s 4th of July Sale is one of the best times to make it happen.

The sale won't stick around forever, and popular designs always sell out fast. Whether you're planning a full battlestation upgrade or just need a more comfortable seat, Secretlab's 4th of July Sale is one of the best times to make it happen.