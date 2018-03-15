Sega Genesis Classics for PS4 and Xbox One Now Available to Pre-Order

Just one day after the official announcement from Sega, pre-orders are live for Sega Genesis Classics on the PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 with a ship date set for May 29th. The title is currently available from both Amazon and Best Buy, though Amazon’s Prime discount hasn’t kicked in at the time of writing (odds are it will soon). If it does, you’ll be covered regardless of when you pre-order. The 20% Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked discount is live now. Here are the links you need:

• SEGA Genesis Classics – PlayStation 4 (Amazon)

• SEGA Genesis Classics – Xbox One (Amazon)

• SEGA Genesis Classics – PlayStation 4 (Best Buy)

• SEGA Genesis Classics – Xbox One (Best Buy)

Sega’s collection of Genesis classics includes over “50 titles across all genres from all-time classics like Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series; arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzlers, old favorites and hidden gems.” Plus, the physical copy comes packaged with a double-sided poster featuring Streets of Rage on one side and Golden Axe on the other.

However, these games won’t be exactly as you remember them. This time around you’ll be able to enjoy modern features like rewind and save states, online multiplayer and achievements, customizable controls, and more. The full list of games included in the collection are as follows:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns III: Revenge of Columns

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Gain Ground

Galaxy Force II

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium

Ristar

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

ToeJam& Earl

Vectorman

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Wonder Boy in Monster World

