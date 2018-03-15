Sega Genesis Classics for PS4 and Xbox One Now Available to Pre-Order

Just one day after the official announcement from Sega, pre-orders are live for Sega Genesis Classics on the PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 with a ship date set for May 29th. The title is currently available from both Amazon and Best Buy, though Amazon’s Prime discount hasn’t kicked in at the time of writing (odds are it will soon). If it does, you’ll be covered regardless of when you pre-order. The 20% Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked discount is live now. Here are the links you need:
• SEGA Genesis Classics – PlayStation 4 (Amazon)
• SEGA Genesis Classics – Xbox One (Amazon)
• SEGA Genesis Classics – PlayStation 4 (Best Buy)
• SEGA Genesis Classics – Xbox One (Best Buy)
Videos by ComicBook.com
Sega’s collection of Genesis classics includes over “50 titles across all genres from all-time classics like Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series; arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzlers, old favorites and hidden gems.” Plus, the physical copy comes packaged with a double-sided poster featuring Streets of Rage on one side and Golden Axe on the other.
However, these games won’t be exactly as you remember them. This time around you’ll be able to enjoy modern features like rewind and save states, online multiplayer and achievements, customizable controls, and more. The full list of games included in the collection are as follows:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III: Revenge of Columns
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dynamite Headdy
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Galaxy Force II
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker
- Light Crusader
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- ToeJam& Earl
- Vectorman
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.