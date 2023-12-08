Sega Announces New Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi Games and More

Sega has announced new versions of Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, and many other games are in the work. Sega is one of the most revered video game publishers out there, but really had its most successful era in the 90s and early 2000s. During this period, they had things like the Sega Dreamcast and some of its best games outside of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Mostly these days, Sega is known for being involved with things like the Yakuza franchise, making new Sonic games, and so on, but a lot of its legacy franchises have disappeared and are only accessible through old ports.

However, Sega made a big move to announce a plethora of new games for some of its most classic franchises. At The Game Awards, it was confirmed that new games for Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage are on the way. A brief sizzle reel gave us glimpses at all of these games and they look pretty damn cool. Sega noted in a press release that these games are all in varying stages of development and will release over the "next several years". You can view short descriptions of the games below.

Crazy Taxi franchise – A whacky, high-octane driving adventure series where players must weave through traffic in an open play environment to deliver passengers to their destinations before time runs out.

Golden Axe franchise – A "hack and slash"-style series with close melee combat set in a fantasy world of beasts, swords and magic.

Jet Set Radio franchise – This franchise combines action packed traversal around vibrant Tokyo-to with skating, self-expression through graffiti, street culture and rebellious themes.

Shinobi franchise – A series that utilizes ninja shuriken, ninjutsu, special attacks and more to defeat enemies in a mix of side-scrolling action and challenging environments.

Streets of Rage franchise – A "beat 'em up"-style series that pairs fast-paced fist fighting with fresh music set in a lawless urban environment.

"In recent years, Sonic the Hedgehog has forged new paths for SEGA, bringing the franchise to life and reaching new audiences in ways we had only dreamed of in the past. Building off that success, we are digging into our legacy and reimagining several franchises to bring these games to more audiences around the globe," says Co-COO of SEGA Corporation and CEO of SEGA of America, Shuji Utsumi. "Today's announcement is just the start of our initiative. First and foremost, our ambition will be to create great games with memorable characters and worlds. We hope fans of all ages will look towards our future with anticipation as we release these projects in the coming years."