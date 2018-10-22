Sega’s ‘Virtual On’ Games Returning On PlayStation 4

There’s something to be said about gigantic mechs bashing each other’s heads in in the name of entertainment. We’ve seen it in movies for many years; and it’s also a marvel to behold in video games as well. Thus, why we have such appreciation for Sega‘s classic Virtual On games — and good news, they’re being introduced to a new generation of players.

Per this report from Famitsu, the publisher has announced that it’s bringing the first three games in the classic robot fighting series to the PlayStation 4. Virtual On, Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram and Cyber Troopers Virtual On Force are all coming to the platform. Though a specific release date wasn’t given, they’re expected to arrive sometime in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No other features have been announced for the game thus yet, but more than likely we’ll see online multiplayer introduced, along with the traditional arcade modes, in which you pulverize several opponents as you fight to become the best robotic combatant in the world. (That’s how these battles usually work.)

The Virtual On series got its start in the mid-90’s, making its debut in arcades before trickling to home consoles like the Sega Saturn, Sega Dreamcast and Xbox 360. (Oratorio Tangram is currently backward compatible on Xbox One, by the way.) Most recently, a special anime version of the game, A Certain Magical Virtual-On, made its debut on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, where it was enjoyed by a somewhat large audience. That may have sparked Sega’s decision to bring back the classic games. (That and, well, hearing rumors that someone is working on a twin-stick controller — and ask anyone, but that’s the best way to play a game like Virtual On.)

Sadly, Sega hasn’t confirmed any sort of U.S. release for the games just yet. However, considering it’s been on an old-school kick as of late between its Sega Ages and Sega Genesis Classics releases, it wouldn’t surprise us if the games made their debut sometime next year. We’ll let you know as soon as anything’s announced.

In the meantime, definitely go on a hunt for the classics. The Virtual On games are a lot of fun, especially if you’ve got a savvy player to go up against. Let the robot bashing commence!