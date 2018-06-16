Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass Can Have Up To 100,000 Enemies On-Screen At Once

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is going to be badass. How do I know that Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is going to be badass? Because Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass has badass right in its name. And not just any badass, but planet badass.

Also, because it can have up to 100,000 enemies on-screen at once. Badass, right?

Word of the impressive on-screen feat comes way of Kirk McKeand, an industry press member with VG 24/7, who apparently was privy to seeing the game behind closed doors at E3 this week.

The new Serious Sam has 100,000 enemies on-screen. 100,000. You can mow them down in a combine harvester while firing dual uzis out the sides. — Kirk McKeand (@MckKirk) June 14, 2018

That’s a lot of enemies. That’s the amount of enemies you see in Total War custom match videos where 999,990 peasants of the Pontus Empire take on 10 Greek Spartans. The best part though is that you can kill them all in over-the-top Serious Sam fashion.

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is in development for PC. In addition to no word of console versions, there is no word of a release date. In the meanwhile, you can check out its announcement trailer here, and its first-ever screenshots, here.

You can read more about the game below, courtesy of an official overview from Devolver Digital.

Developed by true shooter veterans in Croteam, Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass reignites the classic series by improving on the old-school formula. Enjoy the high-adrenaline action combat with an unbelievably destructible arsenal and experience Sam’s iconic enemy-annihilating circle-strafing and backpedaling dance-routine on an even bigger scale.

Key Features

AAAAAAAAAAAAA… BOOM

Serious Sam was always about using whatever comes towards you for target practice and this time it’s no different. Fight through giant hordes of relentless foes, both those that defined the franchise like Kamikaze and Kleer and those ready to become iconic in the future.

Bigger, badder, better

Fight and explore your way through huge environments populated with optional objectives, secrets and deadly ambushes. But, fear not! Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is still a focused, linear experience you have come to love, and NOT an open-world game.

Wroom, wroom

Traversing big environments is no easy task. So get your driving skills ready and jump on a motorcycle, a combine or even a bulletproof popemobile and drive your way through unfortunate enemy pedestrians.

This time, Sam’s bringing friends

Companions no longer appear only in cut-scenes, but are taking part in the action. Rodriguez, Jones, Hellfire and the rest of the crew are joining Sam in this epic journey through Planet Badass.