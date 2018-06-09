Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass Gets First Screenshots, Details

Back in April, developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital announced Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass, a brand-new entry in the classic first-person shooter series.

Fast-forward to today, and the pair have released a handful of new screenshots, as well as outlined the game’s key features.

There’s a total of six brand-new screenshots, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but given that we only had one previously, is quite a big deal. In addition to showing off protagonist Sam “Serious” Stone, the new screenshots feature a variety of enemy types, as well as a little bit of action.

You can peep them for yourself below:

In addition to the new screenshots, the pair also provided a description of the game featuring key features:

Developed by true shooter veterans in Croteam, Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass reignites the classic series by improving on the old-school formula. Enjoy the high-adrenaline action combat with an unbelievably destructible arsenal and experience Sam’s iconic enemy-annihilating circle-strafing and backpedaling dance-routine on an even bigger scale.

KEY FEATURES

AAAAAAAAAAAAA… BOOM

Serious Sam was always about using whatever comes towards you for target practice and this time it’s no different. Fight through giant hordes of relentless foes, both those that defined the franchise like Kamikaze and Kleer and those ready to become iconic in the future.

Bigger, badder, better

Fight and explore your way through huge environments populated with optional objectives, secrets and deadly ambushes. But, fear not! Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is still a focused, linear experience you have come to love, and NOT an open-world game.

Wroom, wroom

Traversing big environments is no easy task. So get your driving skills ready and jump on a motorcycle, a combine or even a bulletproof popemobile and drive your way through unfortunate enemy pedestrians.

This time, Sam’s bringing friends

Companions no longer appear only in cut-scenes, but are taking part in the action. Rodriguez, Jones, Hellfire and the rest of the crew are joining Sam in this epic journey through Planet Badass.

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is currently without a release date. Further, platforms beyond the PC have yet to be confirmed. However, Devolver Digital is planning to reveal more of the game during E3, so expect said information come Monday when the publisher hosts its press conference.