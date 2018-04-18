Grab ‘Shadow of the Colossus’ on the PlayStation 4 for Only $29.99

If you didn’t grab Shadow of the Colossus when it was first released for the PlayStation 4 back in February, now is the time to remedy that. For one thing, the remake is absolutely stellar. The price has also dropped to an all-time low of only $29.99, which pretty much makes it an insta-buy. You can get the deal right here on Amazon while it lasts.

The official description reads:

Helmed by Bluepoint Games, the emotion, intensity and beauty of Fumito Ueda’s original adventure has been given a staggering makeover. With improved visuals and enhanced performance, every epic moment is more breathtaking and memorable than ever before.

Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life.

Shadow of the Colossus is a breathtaking journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts. Armed with only a sword and a bow, explore the spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.

Explore vast forbidden lands filled with haunting ruins on a quest to bring a girl back to life.

Conquer an unforgettable menagerie of towering creatures, each presenting a uniquely crafted challenge to overcome.

The beloved all time classic gets rebuilt from the ground up for PlayStation 4 system.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.