Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Trailer Released

Before Crystal Dynamics was hard at work on Marvel’s Avengers, they were revitalizing the Tomb Raider franchise, including the latest installment Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The game launched to critical acclaim earlier this year, and now fans will have the chance to pick up the ultimate edition of the game with Square Enix‘s just announced Definitive Edition. Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition will feature the original hit game and all seven of the post-launch downloadable content, including The Forge, The Pillar, The Nightmare, and more. In addition to having all of that content in one place, fans will also get an exclusive definitive edition skin for Lara Croft, though you can also get it if you’ve already purchased the game for free.

The Definitive Edition of the game will include The Forge, The Pillar, The Nightmare, The Price of Survival, The Serpent’s Heart, The Grand Caiman, and the final part of the story The Path Home. Each of the packs included new story content as well as new challenge tombs, co-op experiences, side missions, modes, and new weapons and skins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you already own the game and Season Pass you can just download the exclusive skin in your store of choice. You can check out the trailer for the game in the video above.

You can find the official description for Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition below.

“In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must travel through a magnificent world, filled with the largest tombs in franchise history, hidden secrets, and cunning new enemies. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will be forged into the Tomb Raider® she is destined to be.”

Shadow of the Tomb Raider hits stores on November 5th and will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC/Steam, and Stadia, though that version will hit later in November.

Are you excited for Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Tomb Raider!