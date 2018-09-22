‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ Launched With Two Different Endings

Many players are taking on Lara Croft’s journey one last time as her origins arc closes in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. What many might not know is that the game many played wasn’t the game initially launched, at least pertaining to its ending.

According to a recent report from Kotaku, one ending was centered around the 1996 Tomb Raider, but was later changed when the Day One patch hit. Before the report ran, many didn’t even know the alternate ending was a thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spoilers for end game ahead, warning:

The discovery initially came to be where most awesome news shenanigans happens: the forums. When one player mentioned she thought it was odd that nobody was talking about the letter Croft received from Jacqueline Natla – a notorious villain, others jumped in saying that a letter like that simply didn’t exist in the game. That’s where the magic of discovery happened – not unlike a Croft, to be honest.

Since so many were calling her a liar, she then linked a video of her replaying the game as proof, “I had to replay the whole damn game again so I hope you cows calling me a troll and liar eat some humble crow pie.” To check out the clip for yourself, you can find it here on Vimeo.

Finally, Square Enix stepped in with the below statement to settle the confusion once and for all:

“During the course of development on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, multiple post-credits scenes were explored. Unfortunately one of the directions that was considered, but not chosen, was mistakenly included in the game. The Day One patch fixes this error, along with many other improvements. As always, we highly recommend that our players install the patch to enjoy the complete and most up-to-date experience.”

Could it have been patched out as to not spoil a new game? We can only speculate but it is interesting to see what this could mean for the future of the franchise.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can check out our full review right here, as well as a small blurb below to learn more:

“Without giving any story spoilers away, Shadow of the Tomb Raider did a phenomenal job at keeping players engrossed in Lara’s mission. Her experience mattered and her choices – at times – were haunting. With the familiar combat style of the previous two games and the expanded upon world-view of Croft herself, the third and final story is one that will appeal to the adventure seeking gamer. Fans of both the Tomb Raider series and Uncharted will find endless adventures to partake in, dangers to overcome, and philosophies to uncover.”