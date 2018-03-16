Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Latest World Introduced In New Video

Ever since we got a close look at the game earlier this year, Shadow of the Tomb Raider has mesmerized us in ways we couldn't even imagine. And keep in mind this is after coming off the amazing Rise of the Tomb Raider from a couple of years ago.

But now Square Enix, along with the team at Crystal Dynamics, have introduced a new video that gives us a deeper look at one of the cities you'll be visiting with Lara in the game.

You can see the video above, but in a nutshell, you'll have a chance to visit Paititi. This is "home to a civilization untouched by modern culture," where you can "explore the largest hub ever found in a Tomb Raider game, featuring a bustling city with challenge tombs, side missions and more!" This sounds like just the place to do some exploration with everyone's favorite explorer.

The video is narrated by narrative director Jason Dozois, who walks us this great new locale, telling us a little more about its inhabitants while also giving us a peek at some of the tombs you'll be able to explore.

What's more, Shadow of the Tomb Raider will present a new level of customization depending on what players want from their experience. For example, they can actually change the difficulty for some puzzles, as well as exploration and combat. There will be easy, normal and hard options available, depending on what you're in the mood for. And no, the game won't judge you for it.

What's more, the hub actually opens up more as you make your way through the game, meaning even more options open up in terms of challenges and tombs. You can also visit the local marketplace, where you can create new items, as well as mastering your bartering skills in case you're need of something special.

This is a unique creation of a living world for the game, and one that you can come back to when you're not busy saving the world. But you've got a Mayan apocalypse to stop...so maybe don't take it too easy in a world like this.

Check out the video above and prepare for awesomeness when Lara Croft returns in Shadow of the Tomb Raider for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 14.