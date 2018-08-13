Shadow of the Tomb Raider Won’t Be Coming To Nintendo Switch

Next month, Lara Croft makes her grand return to gaming with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the highly anticipated follow-up to her breathtaking adventure Rise of the Tomb Raider. Xbox One, PS4 and PC owners have a lot to look forward to with this journey…but Nintendo Switch owners, not so much.

Some fans may be curious if Lara will be making the trip to Nintendo’s platform anytime soon. Sadly, it’s not looking that way…at least, for now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with our friends at GameSpot, Eidos Montreal lead game designer Heath Smith explained that, even with her popularity amongst gamers, the team has “no plans” to bring Ms. Croft to the system.

He did note that he was a fan of Nintendo’s platform, but at this moment in time, Shadow of the Tomb Raider just isn’t a proper fit for it. Making a port of this magnitude obviously wouldn’t be an easy feat.

Said Smith, “I’m always a fan of the Nintendo systems, in particular they really push interface design, and from a game design perspective it’s fun to play with new interfaces. Having said that it’s something that I think we would want to tailor the experience to if we were going to do it.”

It sounds like an original Tomb Raider game would be a better fit for the console, something along the lines of what previous games may have done. That’s not to say it couldn’t handle something of Shadow‘s size; but the team may have something different in mind.

We haven’t seen Lara grace a Nintendo console in years, with the last efforts being Tomb Raider Underworld and Tomb Raider Anniversary for the original Wii. To say that she’s due a comeback is an understatement. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how the team would do it. Guess we’ll be waiting a little while longer to see what Square Enix and its respective teams have in mind.

For the time being, however, Shadow of the Tomb Raider looks to be Lara’s best adventure to date, based on our impressions of the game. Read up and then prepare for her glory when she brings her Shadow to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC starting on September 14.