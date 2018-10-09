‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ On Sale For Xbox Platforms

This week’s Xbox Live Deals With Gold are starting to trickle in; and while we’ll be recapping some of the best bargains from that a bit later, there’s one game that really stands out — Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Yep, for the first time since its release last month, Lara Croft’s latest adventure is marked down on the Xbox front, with three different versions available for purchase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up is the general version of Shadow, which can be yours for $44.99 if you’re a Gold member. This is a $15 savings off the regular price, and well worth the investment.

Want something more, you can get the Digital Deluxe Edition for $52.49, saving around $17.50 off the regular price. This comes with the standard game, along with an additional weapon and outfit; the original game soundtrack; and the additional skills booster pack for a limited time.

Finally, if you’re really looking to get the best package of the game, you’ll want to go all in for the Croft Edition of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It’s being offered for $67.49, saving you $22.50 off the regular price. It features all the goodies from the Digital Deluxe Edition, along with the Season Pass, which will begin unlocking additional content for the game later this month.

Those are great savings, and you have until October 16 at 6:00 AM EDT to pick these up.

We reviewed Shadow of the Tomb Raider last month and found it to be exceptional. Our own Liana Ruppert said, “Without giving any story spoilers away, Shadow of the Tomb Raider did a phenomenal job at keeping players engrossed in Lara’s mission. Her experience mattered and her choices – at times – were haunting. With the familiar combat style of the previous two games and the expanded upon world-view of Croft herself, the third and final story is one that will appeal to the adventure seeking gamer. Fans of both the Tomb Raider series and Uncharted will find endless adventures to partake in, dangers to overcome, and philosophies to uncover.”

So if you haven’t experienced Shadow of the Tomb Raider yet, you won’t find a better way to get started!

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available for Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 4 and PC.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.